18th Int'l Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair opens in Pingxiang County, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 10:51, October 28, 2024

Merchants visit the 18th International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2024. The fair opened here on Saturday, with more than 3,000 booths and attracting merchants from over 80 countries and regions. Pingxiang of Hebei Province is renowned for its industry of bicycles, baby strollers and toys. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 18th International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2024. The fair opened here on Saturday, with more than 3,000 booths and attracting merchants from over 80 countries and regions. Pingxiang of Hebei Province is renowned for its industry of bicycles, baby strollers and toys. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 18th International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2024. The fair opened here on Saturday, with more than 3,000 booths and attracting merchants from over 80 countries and regions. Pingxiang of Hebei Province is renowned for its industry of bicycles, baby strollers and toys. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 18th International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2024. The fair opened here on Saturday, with more than 3,000 booths and attracting merchants from over 80 countries and regions. Pingxiang of Hebei Province is renowned for its industry of bicycles, baby strollers and toys. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 18th International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2024. The fair opened here on Saturday, with more than 3,000 booths and attracting merchants from over 80 countries and regions. Pingxiang of Hebei Province is renowned for its industry of bicycles, baby strollers and toys. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Merchants visit the 18th International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2024. The fair opened here on Saturday, with more than 3,000 booths and attracting merchants from over 80 countries and regions. Pingxiang of Hebei Province is renowned for its industry of bicycles, baby strollers and toys. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)