2024 China Toy Expo kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:25, October 17, 2024

Staff of an exhibitor promote their products through live-streaming during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor walks past a car model display cabinet during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors are seen at the exhibition booth of a jigsaw enterprise during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member (2nd R) of an exhibitor introduces their products to customers during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors are seen at the exhibition booth of a wood toy enterprise during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor touches a stuffed squirrel toy during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors play an educational board game during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at miniatures displayed during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

