2024 China Toy Expo kicks off in Shanghai
Staff of an exhibitor promote their products through live-streaming during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A visitor walks past a car model display cabinet during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors are seen at the exhibition booth of a jigsaw enterprise during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A staff member (2nd R) of an exhibitor introduces their products to customers during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors are seen at the exhibition booth of a wood toy enterprise during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A visitor touches a stuffed squirrel toy during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors play an educational board game during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Visitors look at miniatures displayed during the 2024 China Toy Expo in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 16, 2024. The three-day 2024 China Toy Expo kicked off at Shanghai New International Expo Centre Wednesday, attracting more than 2,500 companies of the toy industry from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fashion toys from S China's Dongguan win hearts overseas
- Smart manufacturing drives development of toy industry in Chenghai, Shantou city
- Made-in-China stuffed bears spread joy of Christmas overseas
- Chinese university students send toy bear into stratosphere, capturing rare picture of Earth
- China's pop toy market maintains rapid growth
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.