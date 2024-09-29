Fashion toys from S China's Dongguan win hearts overseas

People's Daily Online) 13:33, September 29, 2024

A wall showcasing a variety of mech armors infused with traditional Chinese cultural elements catches the eye at Dongguan Dongxiu Culture Communication Co., Ltd. in Dongguan city, south China's Guangdong Province. These products are created by Motor Nuclear, a subsidiary of the company.

"There is a vast consumer market for mech armors both domestically and internationally, characterized by robust purchasing power. However, the supply of Chinese original mech armor IPs and products remains insufficient," said Liang Zhanming, product manager at Motor Nuclear.

Fashion toys produced in Dongguan are shown at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, the United States. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Dongguan municipal committee)

By drawing inspiration from historical and mythological figures and infusing them with Chinese elements, Motor Nuclear has created modern model toys featuring mech armors that boast exceptional design and quality. This has garnered a significant following overseas and opened up new business prospects for the company through the promotion of traditional Chinese culture.

"Our products consistently become popular upon entering the market, leading to a significant increase in overseas sales. In the first half of the year, our overseas sales volume grew by over 70 percent. Currently, orders are scheduled until December," said Liang.

In recent years, Dongguan has become a leading hub for fashion toys in China, thanks to its industrial foundation, policy support, innovation, and geographical advantages. Statistics show that 25 percent of animation derivative products globally and nearly 85 percent of fashion toys in China are manufactured in Dongguan.

Many fashion toy companies in Dongguan have successfully transitioned to digital and intelligent production and management, moving from being original equipment manufacturers to actively engaging in the research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of IPs.

Dongguan Weishi Culture Technology Co., Ltd. is one of these companies. According to Xiong Mao, the company's head, it was originally an equipment manufacturer for cellphone companies, producing keypads. The profit from this model was low. After numerous experiments with materials, structure, and craftsmanship, the company eventually developed its own assembled metal models. Today, its proprietary brand "Piececool" is popular in the market.

In recent years, fashion toys showcasing traditional culture have been rapidly entering the global market, providing a new boost for company growth. According to customs data, Dongguan exported over 12 billion yuan (approximately $1.72 billion) worth of toys to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide in the first seven months of 2024.

