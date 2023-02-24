Home>>
Wooden toy industry thrives in Yunhe county, China’s Zhejiang
(People's Daily Online) 10:09, February 24, 2023
|A worker checks a wooden toy in Yunhe county, Lishui city, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)
Employees have been busy producing toys for export at a toy factory in Yunhe county, Lishui city, east China’s Zhejiang Province.
Known for its wooden toys, the county is home to over 1,000 wooden toy manufacturers, which produce tens of thousands of types of such toys.
The number of wooden toys produced in the county accounts for 56 percent of the country’s total and 40 percent of the world’s total, over 70 percent of which are sold to 76 countries and regions, including Europe and the US.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Toy capital" moves to attract global orders
- Lego-like toy factory rises on Yunnan farmland
- Small Chinese town produces one third of world’s educational toys
- Yunhe county in Zhejiang develops wooden toy industry to deliver prosperous life to relocated rural residents
- Production of plush toys in Jinhuai Village of Yangzhou in E China
- Family’s handmade tiger toys
- 'Toy doctor' dedicated to repairing broken toys, preserving memories
- Pic story: toy shop for the elderly in Beijing
- Young designer blends traditional Chinese culture with fashion toys
- Toy store for seniors in Beijing aims to enrich lives of elderly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.