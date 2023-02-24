Wooden toy industry thrives in Yunhe county, China’s Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 10:09, February 24, 2023

A worker checks a wooden toy in Yunhe county, Lishui city, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Employees have been busy producing toys for export at a toy factory in Yunhe county, Lishui city, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

Known for its wooden toys, the county is home to over 1,000 wooden toy manufacturers, which produce tens of thousands of types of such toys.

The number of wooden toys produced in the county accounts for 56 percent of the country’s total and 40 percent of the world’s total, over 70 percent of which are sold to 76 countries and regions, including Europe and the US.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)