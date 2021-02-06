Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Young designer blends traditional Chinese culture with fashion toys

(Xinhua)    11:34, February 06, 2021

Painted toy figures are seen at Zeng Zhou's workshop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2021. Zeng Zhou is a 31-year-old independent designer working on toy figure design. Inspired by a visiting experience at Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan, Zeng decided to design model figures imitating bronze relics of the Sanxingdui Ruins, which are believed to be remnants of the Shu Kingdom dating back 2,600 years to 4,800 years, blending traditional Chinese culture with fashion toys. Zeng Zhou is now dedicated to optimizing his design and promoting mass production of his toy figures. "I hope more collections of cultural relics of our country could be displayed by means of trendy, stylish designs," Zeng Zhou said. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York