Young designer blends traditional Chinese culture with fashion toys

Painted toy figures are seen at Zeng Zhou's workshop in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2021. Zeng Zhou is a 31-year-old independent designer working on toy figure design. Inspired by a visiting experience at Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan, Zeng decided to design model figures imitating bronze relics of the Sanxingdui Ruins, which are believed to be remnants of the Shu Kingdom dating back 2,600 years to 4,800 years, blending traditional Chinese culture with fashion toys. Zeng Zhou is now dedicated to optimizing his design and promoting mass production of his toy figures. "I hope more collections of cultural relics of our country could be displayed by means of trendy, stylish designs," Zeng Zhou said. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)