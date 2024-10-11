Yongnian fastener procurement conference kicks off in Handan, N China

Xinhua) 15:59, October 11, 2024

A purchaser (2nd R) learns about the fastener products at the Yongnian fastener procurement conference in Yongnian District of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2024.

The 3-day conference kicked off here on Thursday and has attracted purchasers from more than twenty countries.

Yongnian is a major fastener production and distribution hub in China. In 2023, the output value of fastener companies there amounted to 42 billion yuan (about 5.94 billion U.S. dollars), and the goods made here have found markets in over 110 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

