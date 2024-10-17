Salt harvested at Nanpu salt field in Tangshan, Hebei
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows a worker operating a machinery harvesting salt at Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows workers transporting harvested salt at Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows a worker operating a machinery harvesting salt at Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial panoramic photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows a view of the Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows workers transporting harvested salt at Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows a view of the Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows a worker operating a machinery harvesting salt at Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows a worker operating a machinery harvesting salt at Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows workers transporting harvested salt at Nanpu salt field in Caofeidian District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
