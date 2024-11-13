We Are China

Rare snow goose spotted for first time in Hebei

Ecns.cn) 14:20, November 13, 2024

A rare snow goose is spotted for the first time at the Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Ming)

The number of bird species recorded in Hengshui Lake has increased from 334 to 335.

