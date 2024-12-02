Flower economy fuels tourism in Shenzhen

Photo shows the Dutch Flower Town in Nanshan district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

In Nanshan district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, a vibrant marketplace called "Dutch Flower Town" is bursting with various kinds of flower varieties, including succulents, sunflowers, roses, kumquats, and chrysanthemums.

Spanning approximately 60,000 square meters, the Dutch Flower Town is home to 280 shops, including flower stores, aquariums, pet shops, tea houses and cafes. The area has become a commercial zone that features the sales of flowers and leisure tourism.

The development of the internet, along with advances in logistics and breeding technology, has turbocharged the flower industry in China, bringing an increasingly diverse array of flowers to households nationwide.

Photo shows succulents at a shop in the Dutch Flower Town, Nanshan district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

Seizing this opportunity, the Dutch Flower Town has upgraded its facilities and improved visitors' experience and the area's business environment. It has become a hotspot for Shenzhen residents seeking to relax on weekends and tourists eager to experience the city's flower culture. It welcomes 30,000 to 50,000 tourist visits on weekends, and often receives over 100,000 visitor arrivals during holidays.

Photo shows flower shops in the Dutch Flower Town, Nanshan district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

The Dutch Flower Town is now integrated with the Qianhai Flower Park, Zhongshan Park, and Nantou Ancient Town, becoming a must-visit spot in Shenzhen, and even the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

China's flower imports and exports exceeded 2 billion yuan ($275.18 million) in the first three quarters of 2024. The sales of flowers in the country are expected to exceed 200 billion yuan this year.

Photo shows fresh-cut flowers at a shop in the Dutch Flower Town, Nanshan district, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

