Tourism serves as bridge for exchanges between China and Latin America

People's Daily Online) 13:34, November 13, 2024

Tourists from Brazil pose for a photo at a restaurant in Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of China Chengdu Greatway Tour Co., Ltd.)

In recent years, exchanges and deepening cooperation between China and Latin American countries have flourished. As both sides advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, tourism has served as a bridge between the two sides.

Although China and Latin American countries are separated by vast distances, people-to-people connections remain strong, and tourism exchanges continue to grow closer. Chinese tourists are drawn to Latin America’s rich natural landscapes, diverse cultures, and long history, with travel to Latin America steadily increasing. Meanwhile, the ancient yet modern China is attracting more and more Latin American tourists.

Workers make alpaca toys at a workshop in Arequipa, Peru. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

According to Chinese online travel agency Ctrip, outbound travel orders to Latin America jumped by over 60 percent year on year between January and October 2024, with Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, and Chile emerging as the top destinations. This is inseparable from new direct flight routes and resumed air services in the second quarter.

"Chinese travelers to Latin America typically fall into two categories: high-end business travelers and independent travelers seeking in-depth experiences," said Xu Xiaolei, chief brand officer of China CYTS Tours Holding Co., Ltd. (CYTS).

Xu added that popular itineraries that blend natural wonders with unique cultural experiences are popular among Chinese tourists, with Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, and Cuba being the top destinations.

Members of a delegation of diplomatic envoys, agency representatives and journalists from Latin American and Caribbean countries visit a company in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of the Spring Tour travel agency, noted that some Chinese tourists with rich experience in travel show interest in in-depth travel in countries including Brazil and Peru, and the agency's themed travel packages have gained great popularity among tourists.

Since the beginning of this year, inbound tourism has heated up, with an increasing number of foreign tourists, including those from Latin America, coming to experience a more open China.

Eulalia Arellano, a tourist from Ecuador, said he was amazed by China's ancient culture and rapid development over the past decades. He visited cities including Beijing, Xi'an, Guilin and Shanghai. He expressed that he felt the warmth of the Chinese people during the trip, and had a great time in the country.

Chinese tourists pose for a photo in Machu Picchu, Peru. (Photo courtesy of GZL International Travel Service)

"Safe, clean, modern, stunning scenery, and gastronomically diverse – that's how Latin American tourists describe China," said Xie Juchuan, a tour guide with a travel agency in Beijing.

While visiting the Palace Museum, a Brazilian tourist told Xie that he had only seen such a magnificent structure in films in the past and that thanks to Xie's tour experience, he has developed a strong interest in China's history and culture.

China's natural wonders are also a major point of interesting for visiting tourists.

With its wondrous mountains and picturesque scenery, Zhangjiajie in central China's Hunan Province is one of the popular destinations for Latin American tourists.

"I knew about Zhangjiajie through the movie Avatar. To see the real place that the movie was based on was awe-inspiring. I met many tourists from different countries here. Zhangjiajie is like a window for China to communicate with the world," said a Chilean tourist who visited the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, a famous tourist destination.

Tourism exchanges between China and Latin America are a result of closer bilateral economic and cultural exchanges.

Yang Jinsong, director of the International Institute at the China Tourism Academy, said Latin American countries including Chile, Brazil and Peru became outbound destinations for China's group tours in 2005.

Photo shows Columbian tourists in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Chinese travel company WildChina)

With deepening practical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and the implementation of travel facilitation measures like direct flights, Chinese tourists are increasingly aware of and interested in Latin American destinations.

China is a vital source of tourists for Latin American countries, while Latin America shows immense potential as an emerging source of inbound tourists to China, said Yang.

Yang added that China and Latin America have great potential for tourism exchanges and future cooperation between the two sides has bright prospects.

