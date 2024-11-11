Industrial tourism on the rise in China

People's Daily Online) 10:08, November 11, 2024

An industrial tourism promotional activity was held in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 4, 2024. Industry experts, scholars, and professionals gathered to explore new opportunities for industrial tourism in China.

In recent years, China has been vigorously developing industrial tourism by actively promoting the revitalization of industrial heritage sites for tourism, turning industrial production sites into tourist attractions, and providing immersive experiences.

During the promotional activity, Zhang Yan, an associate professor from Shanghai's East China Normal University, pointed out that new quality productive forces are driving the transformation of industrial tourism. Industrial tourism has shifted from casual sightseeing to immersive experiences, and the tourism service industry has evolved to provide personalized services.

Gong Xian, deputy director of the general office of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the industrial sector offers unique resources for future tourism development. The integration of the industrial sector and tourism shows promising prospects for growing attention, innovation, and growth opportunities in industrial development.

Young visitors from Japan visit a river snail rice noodle company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 24, 2024. (Photo/Lin Xin)

One city that is making headway in industrial tourism is Liuzhou, an industrial hub, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

With river snail rice noodles being a symbol for the city, Liuzhou has promoted a "river snail rice noodles + tourism" model, creating a tourism route anchored by this iconic dish. In the city's River Snail Rice Noodle Industrial Park, visitors can see how packaged noodles are produced, experience the process of making the noodles, and enjoy an authentic bowl of snail noodles.

In addition, by blending its industrial prowess with a modern corporate culture and a focus on automobile manufacturing, Liuzhou has also created travel routes that highlight its breathtaking natural landscapes, pristine ecological environment, and overall livability.

In China, several industrial hubs are now being reimagined as tourist destinations. These include the cultural park under Xiangtan Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. in central China's Hunan Province, and the Yili industrial scenic area under Chinese dairy giant Yili in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Additionally, Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province has revitalized historic buildings and industrial heritage, creating a city-wide beer culture based on its brewing industry, which in turn boosts cultural tourism.

How can "industry + tourism" be integrated more deeply? Sun Xing, deputy director of the Industrial Culture Development Center at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, suggested that designing industrial tourism activities requires distinct highlights, appeal, and unique selling points. New media and technologies can be employed to create scenic areas and business models that are engaging, educational, recreational, and commercial.

