World Travel Market London opens with China showcasing rich tourism offerings

LONDON, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The World Travel Market (WTM) London 2024 opened on Tuesday, with the China pavilion drawing attention for its abundant tourism resources and cultural appeal.

The pavilion is set to feature a range of destination promotions, business networking sessions, and showcases of intangible cultural heritage. Attendees can also enjoy interactive experiences, including Chinese "baijiu" liquor tastings, Tai Chi workshops, and samples of Chinese cuisine.

This year's Chinese delegation consists of representatives from nine provinces and cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Xinjiang and Shaanxi, alongside dozens of airlines and tourism companies.

After browsing brochures and speaking with representatives at the China pavilion, Gary King, head of trade sales at London-based Wendy Wu Tours, told Xinhua that his top two destinations for future trips to China are Zhangjiajie in the central Hunan Province and Guilin in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, both renowned for their "spectacular scenery."

King said he traveled to China for the first time last year and was "absolutely captivated," highlighting the local cuisine, welcoming people, extensive high-speed railway network, and the diversity between cities as the aspects he loved most about the country and his experience.

Since last year, China has been expanding its visa-free entry policies to boost the recovery of inbound tourism, making it increasingly easier and more appealing for foreign tourists to explore the country.

This year's China pavilion at WTM London, themed "high-quality tourism development in China," emphasized green and sustainable tourism, showcasing the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature.

"Tourism businesses and boards have a responsibility to help businesses become greener and more regenerative, while also helping consumers make sustainable choices," Patricia Yates, CEO of VisitBritain/VisitEngland, the UK's national tourism agency, told Xinhua.

She noted that international tourism not only generates economic value but also enriches people "personally and mentally" by providing opportunities to "speak with different people, understand different cultures, and learn about diverse lives and experiences." High-quality tourism, she added, encourages travelers to stay longer and explore more deeply in their destinations.

Over the decades, China has made remarkable strides in facilitating travel, enhancing various aspects like tourism infrastructure, cultural heritage site accessibility, mobile payment services, and transportation convenience -- including a rail network that spans the entire country.

At the event, Shi Zeyi, an official from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that China is dedicated to fostering practical, mutually beneficial partnerships with worldwide tourism professionals and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the global tourism industry.

Established in 1980, WTM London connects global travel buyers with leading destinations and brands annually, making it one of the world's most influential events in the travel and tourism industry.

The 44th edition of WTM London, themed "travel powers the world," opened on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday. It is expected to attract over 40,000 attendees and nearly 4,000 exhibitors from around 180 countries and regions, with more than 70 conference sessions scheduled.

