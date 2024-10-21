Autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 15:28, October 21, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of Tianzi Mountain at the Zhangjiajie national forest park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Wang Zhonghu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 13, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at the Sanjiangkou ecological tourism area in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

People visit the Binhe Park in Yiyang County, Luoyang City of central China's Henan Province, Oct. 15, 2024. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 13, 2024 shows a train passing forest and fields in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2024 shows elks wandering at the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Sun Jialu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows autumn scenery in Niangniangzhuang Town, Zunhua City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People visit the Huyangxia scenic spot in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

People visit the Huyangxia scenic spot in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 14, 2024. (Photo by Ma Xiaowei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)