Village's journey from rural reform forerunner to global tourism star

HEFEI, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- As the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) announced this year's winners of "Best Tourism Villages" Friday, a small village in east China's Anhui Province found itself in the global spotlight.

Xiaogang Village of Fengyang County, popularly known as the forerunner of China's rural reform, won the honor at a UN Tourism meeting held in Cartagena, Colombia. It came as a recognition of the village's achievements in promoting tourism by tapping into the rich local culture.

"In my wildest dreams, I never imagined that Xiaogang, once so destitute we could barely fill our stomachs, would one day feast on the riches of tourism," Yan Jinchang, an 81-year-old local resident, said after the UN Tourism's announcement.

In the first three quarters of 2024 alone, Xiaogang had received over 410,000 visits, a testament to its growing appeal. But it wasn't always this way.

Once plagued by barren land and water scarcity, the village was home to people who struggled to make ends meet. That all changed in 1978 when 18 farmers, including Yan Jinchang, made a bold decision in a dilapidated thatched cottage. They pressed their red fingerprints onto a contract to seal the deal, dividing the land among individual households in a move that sparked China's rural reform and earned Xiaogang the title of "first village in rural reform."

Today, Yan Jinchang's legacy is carried on by his son, Yan Deshuang, who runs the bustling "Jinchang Restaurant" in the village. "We grow seasonal vegetables in our backyard and source fresh ingredients from the local market every morning, ensuring our guests get the true taste of farmhouse cuisine," Yan Deshuang said, reflecting on the restaurant's journey from a single stove to a thriving establishment with over 30 tables and a professional chef.

According to Li Jinzhu, the first secretary of the village's Party committee, Xiaogang has integrated its rich cultural heritage into its tourism development. This includes introducing over 10 intangible cultural heritage projects and traditional skills, such as Fengyang flower-drum dance and Fengyang paintings, into the scenic area, creating a live-broadcast base for intangible cultural heritages, and establishing an exhibition area for traditional culture.

One of the village's most visited spots is a farmhouse built upon the site of the historic contract signing, where now 78-year-old Deng Fanlan performs the Fengyang flower-drum dance. This traditional folk art form combines opera, singing and dancing.

"When I was young, after the harvest, I would follow my grandmother and mother to perform the flower-drum dance to beg for food. I never imagined that this traditional art form would become an intangible cultural heritage and that, in my old age, I would be able to perform it for tourists," Deng said.

In 2023, the village achieved a total tourism revenue of 150 million yuan (about 20.8 million U.S. dollars), with half its villagers engaged in the tourism sector.

The Best Tourism Villages initiative was launched by UN Tourism in 2021 to promote the protection of rural cultural heritage and sustainable development through tourism. With Xiaogang's inclusion, China now has 15 villages on this prestigious list.

