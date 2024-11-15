7 Chinese villages awarded Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism

November 15, 2024

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Hani terraced fields in Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Seven villages in China have been honored as "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) in this year's selection, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Announced at a UN Tourism meeting held in Cartagena, Colombia on Friday Beijing time, the new additions bring the total number of Chinese villages recognized as "Best Tourism Villages" to 15, making China the country with the highest number of villages holding this title.

The villages are Azheke Village in Yunnan, Guanyang Village in Fujian, Shibadong Village in Hunan, Taoping Village in Sichuan, Xiaogang Village in Anhui, Xitou Village in Zhejiang and Yandunjiao Village in Shandong.

Spanning the eastern, central, and western regions of the country, the villages are highly representative in terms of geography, culture, and development models, showcasing the remarkable achievements of rural tourism development in China.

For example, Yunnan's Azheke Village, nestled in the heart of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has embraced a unique approach to tourism development. Villagers have contributed resources such as terraces, houses, and traditional ways of life, creating a model of collective participation and shared prosperity.

To promote rural tourism, UN Tourism launched the Best Tourism Villages project in 2021 to recognize villages across the world that are leading the way in nurturing rural areas and preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values and culinary traditions.

