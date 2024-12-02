Dreamlike sea of clouds blankets Jingmai Mountain in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:14, December 02, 2024

In late autumn and early winter, Jingmai Mountain in Lancang county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, enters its best season for viewing its stunning sea of clouds. Located in southwest Yunnan, Jingmai Mountain is known for its towering terrain and abundant moisture.

In recent days, as temperatures have steadily dropped and humidity has risen, the mountain's mist has condensed into a dreamlike sea of clouds. From the mountaintop, visitors can gaze out at tea plantations stretching into the distance, veiled in a blanket of mist. The sea of clouds flows like a pristine white ribbon winding gently between the mountains, creating a breathtakingly beautiful scene.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

