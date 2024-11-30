State Council appoints Macao SAR gov't officials, prosecutor general

Xinhua) 15:09, November 30, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Saturday appointed principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR of the People's Republic of China and based on nominations by Sam Hou Fai, the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR, said the State Council in a statement.

Cheong Weng Chon was appointed Secretary for Administration and Justice, Tai Kin Ip appointed Secretary for Economy and Finance, and Wong Sio Chak appointed Secretary for Security.

O Lam was appointed Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Tam Vai Man appointed Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Ao Ieong Seong appointed Commissioner Against Corruption, and Ao Ieong U appointed Commissioner of Audit.

Leong Man Cheong was appointed Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Ho Hou Hon appointed Director General of the Macao Customs, and Chan Tsz King appointed Prosecutor General of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The newly appointed officials and the prosecutor general will take office on Dec. 20, said the statement.

