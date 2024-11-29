Macao inaugurates cultural heritage preservation center of Palace Museum
MACAO, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Center of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao was inaugurated on Thursday, with a plaque unveiling ceremony co-hosted by Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng and Director of the Palace Museum Wang Xudong.
In 2019, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism signed an agreement on cooperation with the Macao SAR government to establish the center, with the Palace Museum providing professional advice and technical support for the restoration of Macao's cultural heritages.
Located on the ground floor of the Macao Museum of Art, the center covers a total area of nearly 900 square meters and is equipped with specialized laboratories for the restoration of cultural heritages and has spaces for exhibitions.
