Ping-pong showdown the highlight of Friday's exchange activities between mainland, Taiwan

TAIPEI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A ping-pong exhibition match featuring the Chinese mainland's Olympic champion Ma Long and Taiwan star Chiang Peng-lung highlighted a day of education, sports and arts exchanges between the mainland and Taiwan.

The exchange events, held on Friday at Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and Chinese Culture University in Taiwan, marked the third day of a visit by a delegation of 40 students and teachers from seven Chinese mainland universities.

The day's activities began with musical performances at Yang Ming Chiao Tung University by students from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

At the gymnasium of Chinese Culture University in Taiwan, mainland students and teachers toured the university's sports training facilities and participated in martial arts and ping-pong exchanges.

The ping-pong exhibition match was the highlight of the event. Ma Long and former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou opened the match, followed by an exciting game featuring Ma Long, Chiang Peng-lung and other players from both sides, culminating in a one-on-one match between Ma Long and Chiang.

In a post-match interview, Ma Long said he had always wanted to visit Taiwan for sightseeing, learning and exchanges. "This is my first time here, and I'm very happy. I'm grateful for the opportunity," he said.

Hsiao Hsu-tsen, executive director of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, which invited the delegation, said that mainland students and teachers expressed their fondness for Taiwan and the deep emotional connection they feel.

He emphasized that cross-Strait educational exchanges must never cease and called for more opportunities for students from both sides to interact.

