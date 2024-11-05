In pics: Harbin sees surging enthusiasm for physical fitness as 9th Asian Winter Games approaches

People's Daily Online) 13:59, November 05, 2024

People play table tennis at a park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

Oct. 30 marked the start of the 100-day countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The Asian Winter Games have sparked unprecedented public interest in physical fitness in the city, with schools and neighborhoods seeing a surge in fitness activities and an increasing number of people enjoying the joy of sports.

