China sees outdoor sports fever in summer

People's Daily Online) 15:56, August 08, 2024

Walking into the forest for a nature hike, cycling through urban streets, or paddling on a lake…as summer temperatures soar, the enthusiasm for outdoor sports is high, and outdoor sports consumption is experiencing robust growth.

In June 2024, the National Development and Reform Commission, along with other departments, proposed the construction of sports parks and fitness centers, the creation of high-quality outdoor destinations, and the promotion and expansion of sports and leisure consumption.

Across the country efforts are being made to promote outdoor sports consumption, and that effort has been manifested in a number of interesting ways.

A drone photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows young people talking with each other while experiencing paddleboarding in Jingxi Town of Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Integrating outdoor sports and tourism

"We were immediately attracted by the expansive desert upon arrival. We can enjoy the sunset while sitting in chairs outside our tent. What a cozy experience," said a tourist named Wang Chen, hailing from Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, at a camping site located in the Tengger Desert in Zhongwei city, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The desert camping site is equipped with 1,018 tents, providing a range of essential amenities for visitors. Tourists have the opportunity to marvel at the breathtaking night sky and engage in activities such as desert cross-country motorcycle races and sand sliding.

Camping is a very popular outdoor activity and some well-equipped camping sites can act as a gateway to even more outdoor activity consumption. With some sites offering a wide range of services and facilities that promote outdoor sports, like mountain climbing, hiking, car races, and equestrian events, tourists receive a much richer experience.

Similar initiatives are being carried out in areas with water sports. At Jinji Lake in Suzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province, a long queue of tourists lined up to experience sailing.

One of those in line, Xu Chenhui, was engaging in water sports for the first time. He expressed how much fun the experience was, and how it was both easy to learn and suitable for all ages.

As water sports in the area become more and more popular, local tourist agencies are offering more experiences to match. A series of projects including watersports like paddleboarding and kayaking encourage sports participation while also increasing tourism in the area.

Watersports and camping are just two examples of where outdoor sports are being combined with tourism to create an overall better product. This integration not only enhances the overall experience for tourists but also stimulates consumption in areas such as accommodation, dining, and shopping.

Expanding scenes

Recently, a basketball tournament, popularly known as "Village BA", was held at a basketball court in Xianguan town, Shuyang county, Suqian city, east China's Jiangsu Province. A total of 22 basketball teams from the town participated in the event. During the match breaks, local villagers put on captivating performances, winning continuous applause from the audience members.

This year, basketball games held in towns, townships and subdistricts in Shuyang county have attracted a total of 170 teams and over 2,300 athletes and referees. These events indirectly involved more than 120,000 participants, creating a vibrant sports atmosphere in rural areas.

The basketball event is just one of the examples of how outdoor sports are experiencing a surge in popularity. Traditional activities like outdoor ball games, cycling, hiking, and fishing are maintaining their appeal, but emerging activities such as frisbee, paddleboarding, and pickleball are gaining traction.

The promotion of these events and the increasing popularity of emerging activities means the overall outdoor sports scene is expanding. In China, over 400 million people are participating in outdoor sports. These sports are known for their inclusivity, as they welcome individuals of all ages and are easily accessible. They are especially appealing to young people, as the barriers to entry are low, the activities are fairly novel, and they promote social interaction.

In the first half of the year, the transaction volume of products related to leisure camping nearly tripled on China's service-focused e-commerce giants Meituan and Dianping. Keywords such as "camping sites" and "outdoor camping barbecue" became popular on the platforms. The search volume of "hiking" increased almost fivefold compared to the same period last year.

Multipurpose venues

Since she participated in a community-organized public training class, Xu Xian, a resident of east China's Zhejiang Province, has fallen in love with pickleball. Every morning, she goes directly to the community square to play a few rounds with her neighbors. "This sport is simple and easy to learn, especially since I can play right here in my neighborhood, it's so convenient!" Xu said.

In early June, the community Xu lives in collaborated with a health institution to offer free pickleball public training classes, attracting many residents to experience the sport. After four weeks of training, everyone mastered the practice methods and improved their skills considerably.

"Pickleball not only has moderate physical intensity but also requires little in terms of venue. We are actively integrating the community's sports facilities to enable residents to enjoy the joy of outdoor sports right in their neighborhoods, not only exercising their bodies but also fostering social interactions," said a representative of the community. The community is instituting measures meant to increase activity in outdoor sports by making use of public space.

The measures proposed encouraging the use of old factories, urban parks, lawn squares, and other open spaces to create creative markets and camping leisure areas. By making these public venues multipurpose, residents are able to better enjoy where they live.

Various regions are adapting measures to local conditions, fully utilizing their resources and offering services to improve the accessibility, affordability, safety, and sustainability of public enjoyment of outdoor sports.

