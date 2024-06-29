China beat hosts Uganda in 2024 FISU World University Mind Sports Championship

June 29, 2024

ENTEBBE, Uganda, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China beat hosts Uganda on Friday in a classification match of Bridge Games at the ongoing 2024 FISU World University Mind Sports Championship taking place in Entebbe, Uganda.

After finishing fifth in the round robin, China stopped Uganda (3) 20-0 in one of the matches played at the Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel.

In the other classification matches Slovakia beat Uganda (1) 20-0, while the United States stopped Burundi 19.22 - 0.78.

In the semifinals, France, who have been a strong force since the tournament started, defeated Chinese Taipei, while Poland saw off Germany.

India's Salonika Saina still leads the table in the Women-Classical Chess.

Peninah Aligawesa Kabenge, the Vice president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) told Xinhua on Friday that the level of competition for both Bridge Games and Chess has been high. "As hosts we are very excited about the way the Games are getting on," added Kabenge.

