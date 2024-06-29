Highlights of Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon (front) competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (front) competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (L) and Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez compete during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
