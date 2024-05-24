Home>>
Jianzi mastery: astounding skills in North China contest amaze netizens
(People's Daily App) 16:10, May 24, 2024
A video showcasing participants demonstrating their amazing Jianzi, or Chinese shuttlecock, skills during a competition in Langfang, North China's Hebei Province has amazed netizens on China's short video platform. Jianzi is a traditional sport originating in China, where players aim to keep a heavily weighted shuttlecock in the air using various body parts without hands.
