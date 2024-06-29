China tennis squad for Paris Olympics revealed

Xinhua) 10:04, June 29, 2024

KUNMING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Tennis Association unveiled its team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Friday.

On the women's side, the six players to grace the red clay courts of Roland Garros are Wang Xinyu, Wang Xiyu, Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Zheng Saisai and Yuan Yue.

For the men, Zhang Zhizhen, who recently made history as the first male Chinese player to secure a seed position at Wimbledon, will be the lone representative for China in the men's singles competition at Roland Garros this summer.

The tennis competitions are set to take place from July 27 to August 4. ITF will announce the complete official list for tennis of Paris Olympic Games in a few days.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)