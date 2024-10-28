2024 China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference opens in Dali

Xinhua) 09:52, October 28, 2024

2024 China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference opens in Dali, Oct. 26, 2024. (Xinhua)

DALI, China, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- 2024 China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference opened in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province on Saturday.

Themed "Embrace the Excitement of the Outdoors and Unleash Innovative Vitality," the conference features four major sections including thematic activities, sporting shows, resource promotions and competitions.

The events and activities are scheduled to take place in Dali, Lijiang, Nujiang, and Diqing from October 26 to 29.

"Since its opening version last year, the China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference has garnered widespread social attention," said Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of China's State General Administration of Sport.

"As a green and sunrise industry, outdoor sports plays an essential role in the sports industry. The conference showcases cutting-edge ideas and achievements in the development of the outdoor sports industry, providing a communication platform for governments, associations, enterprises, and consumers."

Wang Yubo, Governor of Yunnan Province, said that Yunnan has now become an ideal destination for sports enthusiasts, a hub for industrial development, and a preferred location for business growth.

"We will take this conference as a great opportunity to promote our outdoor sports," Wang said.

During the ceremony, Yang Xuedong, director of Sports Economy Department of State General Administration of Sport, released the "China Outdoor Sports Industry Development Report (2023-2024)." The report shows that China's outdoor industry has become an important force to promote the sports industry as a whole. Several other reports were also released during the ceremony.

The conference was hosted by the All-China Sports Federation and co-hosted by the China Sports Industry Group, Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau and the governments of Dali, Lijiang, Nujiang and Diqing prefectures/cities.

