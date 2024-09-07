Paralympics: para powerlifting women's up to 61kg event
Gold medalist Onyinyechi Mark (C) of Nigeria, silver medalist Cui Jianjin (L) of China and bronze medalist Amalia Perez Vazquez of Mexico pose during the awarding ceremony for the para powerlifting women's up to 61kg event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Gold medalist Onyinyechi Mark (R) of Nigeria hugs silver medalist Cui Jianjin of China during the awarding ceremony for the para powerlifting women's up to 61kg event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Onyinyechi Mark of Nigeria reacts during the para powerlifting women's up to 61kg final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Onyinyechi Mark (R) of Nigeria celebrates after winning the para powerlifting women's up to 61kg final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Amalia Perez Vazquez (R) of Mexico celebrates after the para powerlifting women's up to 61kg final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photos
