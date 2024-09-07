Paralympics: women's -70 kg J1 final of para judo

Liu Li (Top) of China competes against Brenda Souza de Freitas of Brazil during the women's -70 kg J1 final of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2024 shows the awarding ceremony for the women's -70 kg J1 of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Gold medalist Liu Li (C) of China, silver medalist Brenda Souza de Freitas (2nd L) of Brazil and bronze medalists Theodora Paschalidou (2nd R) of Greece and Nicolina Pernheim Goodrich (1st R) of Sweden react after the awarding ceremony for the women's -70 kg J1 of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Liu Li (Rear) of China celebrates after winning the women's -70 kg J1 final of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Gold medalist Liu Li (2nd L) of China, silver medalist Brenda Souza de Freitas (1st L) of Brazil and bronze medalists Theodora Paschalidou (2nd R) of Greece and Nicolina Pernheim Goodrich of Sweden pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony for the women's -70 kg J1 of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Liu Li (C) of China competes against Brenda Souza de Freitas of Brazil during the women's -70 kg J1 final of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Liu Li (C) of China hugs with Brenda Souza de Freitas (R) of Brazil after winning the women's -70 kg J1 final of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Gold medalist Liu Li of China greets the spectators during the awarding ceremony for the women's -70 kg J1 final of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Liu Li (Top) of China competes against Brenda Souza de Freitas of Brazil during the women's -70 kg J1 final of para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

