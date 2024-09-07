Paralympics: Para Table Tennis women's singles

(L to R) Silver medalist Liu Jing of China, gold medalist Giada Rossi of Italy and bronze medalists Dorota Buclaw of Poland and Seo Su Yeon of South Korea pose during the awarding ceremony for the Para Table Tennis women's singles WS1-2 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Giada Rossi of Italy celebrates after winning the Para Table Tennis women's singles WS1-2 final match against Liu Jing of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Liu Jing of China competes during the Para Table Tennis women's singles WS1-2 final match against Giada Rossi of Italy at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Giada Rossi (L) of Italy celebrates after winning the Para Table Tennis women's singles WS1-2 final match against Liu Jing of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Gold medalist Tan Yujiao (C) of China, silver medalist Fatma Elyan (L) of Egypt and bronze medalist Maria de Fatima Costa De Castro of Brazil pose during the awarding ceremony for the para powerlifting women's up to 67kg event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Giada Rossi (R) of Italy celebrates after winning the Para Table Tennis women's singles WS1-2 final match against Liu Jing of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Tan Yujiao of China celebrates during the para powerlifting women's up to 67kg final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Tan Yujiao of China celebrates after the para powerlifting women's up to 67kg final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

