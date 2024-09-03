Paralympics | Day 5: China shuttlers bag seven golds, pregnant archer wins title

Xinhua) 11:22, September 03, 2024

Li Fengmei of China celebrates victory after the women's singles SH6 gold medal match of para badminton against Lin Shuangbao of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

PARIS, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese badminton players showcased their dominance at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, securing an impressive seven gold medals, while para-archer Jodie Grinham made history as the first pregnant athlete to win a Paralympic medal.

Qu Zimo successfully defended his title in the men's WH1 category, while Liu Yutong did the same in the women's WH2 category. Paralympic debutant Li Fengmei made her mark by clinching two gold medals in the women's singles and mixed doubles SH6 categories on the same day.

In blind football, favorites Brazil maintained their perfect record by defeating France 3-0 at the Eiffel Tower Stadium. The Brazilian team has won every gold medal in the sport since its introduction at the Athens 2004 Paralympics.

In archery, British athletes Nathan Macqueen and seven-month-pregnant Jodie Grinham won gold in the mixed team compound open, defeating Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori. This victory marked Grinham's second medal of the Games, following her bronze in the women's individual compound on Saturday. Meanwhile, China's Chen Minyi and Zhang Tianxin successfully defended their mixed team W1 title.

"It's been incredible. It's been a long journey. It's been something we've both worked so hard for. We have had ups and downs like you can't even describe," said the mother-to-be. "We have kids, and we have amazing partners and amazing families that have helped push us through, as well as each other."

Lin Ximei won gold in the women's individual BC4 final, securing China's first-ever Paralympic gold medal in boccia. Aurelie Aubert won France's first Paralympic Games boccia medal with a gold in the women's individual BC1.

"I am the first one to do it at a Paralympic Games. I am very happy," said Lin. "Before the match, I did think about winning the gold medal, but during the match, I played with clarity."

Wheelchair rugby fans witnessed a historic moment as Japan defeated the United States 48-41 to claim their first gold medal in the sport. This victory upgraded their Tokyo 2020 bronze to gold, while the U.S. maintained their podium streak since the sport's debut at Sydney 2000.

Sherman Isidro Guity Guity from Costa Rica won the battle of the 'blade runners' on Monday, storming to victory in the men's 100m T64 final at Stade de France. The Costa Rican triumphed in one of the strongest fields in history and set a new Paralympic Games record with a time of 10.65 seconds.

"I am very happy with this result. I didn't expect it. I ran against very strong athletes. It was a Paralympic final, and I had to give it my all. I am very happy with the result," said Guity Guity. "I just think, 'trust myself, trust myself'. I have to give it my all and not leave anything out. Because if I make a mistake, I will regret it a lot later."

Lin Shuangbao of China hits a return during the women's singles SH6 gold medal match of para badminton against Li Fengmei of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Li Fengmei of China celebrates victory after the women's singles SH6 gold medal match of para badminton against Lin Shuangbao of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Li Fengmei of China hits a return during the women's singles SH6 gold medal match of para badminton against Lin Shuangbao of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Li Fengmei of China hits a return during the women's singles SH6 gold medal match of para badminton against Lin Shuangbao of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Gold medalist Li Fengmei of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles SH6 gold medal match of para badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Gold medalist Li Fengmei of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles SH6 gold medal match of para badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Gold medalist Liu Yutong (C) of China, silver medalist Li Hongyan (L) of China hits a return and bronze medalist Ilaria Renggli of Switzerland react during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles WH2 gold medal match of para badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Gold medalist Liu Yutong of China reacts during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles WH2 gold medal match of para badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Liu Yutong of China hits a return during the women's singles WH2 gold medal match of para badminton against Li Hongyan of China at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

