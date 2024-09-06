Highlights of wheelchair fencing events at Paralympics

Gold medalists team China pose during the awarding ceremony for the Wheelchair Fencing women's foil team event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Feng Yanke (L) of China and Piers Gilliver of Britain compete during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Zhong Saichun (L) of China and Piers Gilliver of Britain compete during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Zou Xufeng (L) of China and Boglarka Mezo of Hungary compete during the Wheelchair Fencing women's foil team gold medal match between China and Hungary at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Zhong Saichun (L) of China and Dimitri Coutya of Britain compete during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Feng Yanke (2nd L) of China reacts during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team Hungary and bronze medalists team Italy pose during the awarding ceremony for the Wheelchair Fencing women's foil team event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Sun Gang (L) of China and Piers Gilliver of Britain shake hands during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Gu Haiyan of China celebrates after winning the Wheelchair Fencing women's foil team gold medal match between China and Hungary at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team Britain (L) and bronze medalists team France pose during the awarding ceremony for the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Gold medalists team China pose during the awarding ceremony for the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team event at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Feng Yanke (L) of China greets Oliver Lam Watson of Britain during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Sun Gang (L) of China and Dimitri Coutya of Britain compete during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Sun Gang (L) of China and Oliver Lam Watson of Britain compete during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

Feng Yanke (L) of China and Piers Gilliver of Britain compete during the Wheelchair Fencing men's foil team gold medal match between China and Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Hou Jun)

