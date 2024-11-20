China's inaugural youth games for football, basketball and volleyball opens

Xinhua) 22:38, November 20, 2024

CHANGSHA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's first national youth games for football, basketball and volleyball (known as three 'big ball games' in Chinese) officially kicked off on Wednesday night with a vibrant and energetic opening ceremony at Helong Stadium in Changsha, capital city of Hunan province.

After an intense qualification phase, 96 teams from 25 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, comprising around 1,500 young athletes, will compete in the games. Each event features both men's and women's categories, with 16 teams in each.

The games, featuring athletes under the age of 18, is set to become an annual event in the coming years. This initiative aimed at nurturing young athletes to fuel the future growth of the three "big ball games" across the country.

The opening ceremony showcased a variety of artistic and sports performances that embodied the passionate spirit of youth and highlighted the heritage of the three "big ball games" in China.

Organized by the General Administration of Sport and the Ministry of Education, the games will be held from November 20 to 28 across two competition zones in Changsha and Yueyang.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)