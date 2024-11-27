National pump track competition won by 8-year-old girl

November 27, 2024

The final of the 2024 China Pump Track Series recently took place at the Shenyang International Pump Track Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

At 2 p.m. on competition day, 8-year-old Sun Xiaoxiao was on her bike, awaiting the starting instructions.

A month earlier, during a training session, Sun had sustained an injury that required hospitalization. Each day, while her bandage was changed, she examined the wound closely, hoping for a swift recovery.

The wound on Sun Xiaoxiao's chin has already scarred. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

"If all trophies were this big, how many more could fit in this cabinet?" asked Sun's mother, Xing Chuanling, pointing to a display case at home filled with dozens of trophies and medals of various sizes.

Sun has been participating in the sport for just over a year. "Initially, it took her more than 50 seconds to complete a lap around a standard track. After systematic training, she now finishes in 35 seconds," said Yang Junwei, Sun's coach.

Photo shows Sun Xiaoxiao during a training session. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

In August, Sun surprised everyone by winning the championship at a competition in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province.

"At that time, the Shenyang team was not very well known, and the other competitors did not take us seriously," said Liu Xu, who manages the Shenyang International Pump Track Park.

Following her victory, Sun gained recognition and inspired hope within her team. She became a role model, attracting more children to join the Shenyang team, which now includes participants ranging from 4 to 13 years old.

Photo shows Sun Xiaoxiao. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

"Sun's physical fitness is very good. She can maintain a sprint state throughout the process, and her bike technical control is already among the best in the same age group in China," Yang said.

During a race in Shenyang on Oct. 26, Sun narrowly missed first place, finishing just 34.513 seconds behind her competitor Zhou Yingmei in the 8-year-old girls' category, earning second place.

After the race, Sun tucked her silver medal into her pocket and decided to practice a few more laps. "Going around in circles is the only thing that makes me happy," she said, adding that her goal was to secure first place in the upcoming final.

On Oct. 27, the day of the final race, Sun swiftly descended the hill, gaining speed with each press and lift. Her opponent was still Zhou. This time, Sun managed to outpace Zhou by 0.3 seconds, clinching victory in the final of the 2024 China Pump Track Series.

Sun Xiaoxiao competes in the final of the 2024 China Pump Track Series. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

Sun Xiaoxiao celebrates after winning the final of the 2024 China Pump Track Series. (People's Daily Online/Qiu Yuzhe)

