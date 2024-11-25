Ethnic games Huapao through camera lens
Huapao, a traditional Chinese rugby-like sport is played between Guizhou (red) and Ningxia teams at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Saturday in South China's Hainan province. The Guizhou team lost at 4:13. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)
Huapao, a traditional Chinese rugby-like sport is played between teams from Xizang autonomous region (red) and Hebei at the 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities of the People's Republic of China on Saturday in South China's Hainan province. The Hebei team lost at 1:3. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)
