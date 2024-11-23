Highlights of 2024 Int'l Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Doha

Xinhua) 14:56, November 23, 2024

Gold medalist Alina Harnasko (C) of Belarus, silver medalist Mariia Borisova (L) of Russia and bronze medalist Takhmina Ikromova of Uzbekistan, during the awarding ceremony for the individual ball final at the 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Mariia Borisova (C) of Russia , silver medalist Alina Harnasko (L) of Belarus , and bronze medalist Takhmina Ikromova of Uzbekistan during the awarding ceremony for the individual ribbon final at the 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Team China greet the spectators during the group 3 ribbons and 2 balls final at the 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Alina Harnasko of Belarus react during the awarding ceremony for the individual hoop final at the 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Team China compete during the group 3 ribbons and 2 balls final at the 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Mariia Borisova (C) of Russia, silver medalist Alina Harnasko (L) of Belarus and bronze medalist Natalya Usova of Uzbekistan pose during the awarding ceremony for the individual rope final at the 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

