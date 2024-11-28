Chinese, foreign journalists explore night market in Shenzhen
An aerial view of Yantian Port taken from the Yan'gang Night Market in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Lulu)
Shenzhen, a dynamic coastal city in south China's Guangdong Province, has made significant strides in developing its nighttime economy in recent years, with the Yan'gang Night Market emerging as a standout attraction.
The market comes to life as night falls, transforming a once-ordinary intersection at Kangyi Road and Yishan Road into a dazzling spectacle of light and energy. This bustling hub has become a magnet for young people, offering an array of snacks that tantalize visitors' taste buds.
The night market provides a comprehensive entertainment experience that blends culinary delights, cultural performances, and leisure activities. It regularly features themed events, including international food festivals and cultural experience weeks, drawing both Chinese and international tourists alike.
Photo shows a view of the Yan'gang Night Market in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Lulu)
A foreign reporter from People's Daily Online buys food at the Yan'gang Night Market in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Lulu)
