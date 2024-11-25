Police help herders move livestock between pastures in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:33, November 25, 2024

Police officers help herders move livestock between pastures in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Lu Shenglei)

Since mid-November, hundreds of herders have begun moving more than 100,000 livestock from autumn pastures in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture to winter pastures in Wenquan county in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. A police service team is supporting the 300-kilometer journey to ensure the safety of both herders and animals.

