In pics: Relocated villagers in NW China's Xinjiang embrace better life

Xinhua) 08:14, November 25, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024 shows children running in Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

YUTIAN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) --Daliyabuyi Village was once located in the heart of the Taklimakan Desert. In 2019, the entire village completed its relocation and moved to a resettlement site closer to the county seat. As a result, the village ended its previous history of inconvenience in transportation, network, electricity, drinking water, medical treatment and schooling.

At present, the village has established agricultural and animal husbandry cooperatives and developed special tourism such desert exploration, and the villagers' income has increased year by year.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows homestays at the scenic spot in the former site of Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2024 shows tourists taking photos of the sunrise at the scenic spot in the former site of Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2024 shows a view of the scenic spot in the former site of Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows vehicles driving in the scenic area at the former site of Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2024 shows tourists visiting an old house of a villager at the scenic spot in the former site of Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Daliyabuyi Village was once located in the heart of the Taklimakan Desert. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows villagers running a small shop at the scenic spot in the former site of Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows a villager sorting a room at a residency-transformed hotel at the scenic spot in the former site of Daliyabuyi Village, Yutian County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

