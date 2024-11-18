Herdsmen leverage advanced technology to herd camels in NW China's Xinjiang

Herdsmen in Bohu county of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region now remotely herd camels by leveraging advanced technology.

Photo shows a herd of camels in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

A herder from Bosten Lake township in the county has attached satellite positioning chips to the herd's leading camels to monitor the real-time location and activities of the herd on his smartphone at home. This has significantly enhanced the efficiency of managing camels.

Thanks to the wide application of drone technology, many herders in the county now also use drones to herd camels.

Photo shows a herd of camels in Bohu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

"We started with satellite tracking five or six years ago. Now we've added drones to our toolkit," the herder said, adding that drones enable him to track camels to places he can't reach on foot.

At present, the number of camels on hand in the county exceeds 2,000. In recent years, the county has vigorously developed the camel industry by taking full advantage of its natural grasslands, and camel breeding has become a lucrative business for local herdsmen.

