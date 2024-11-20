Chinese vice premier meets with Zambian vice president

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vice President of Zambia Mutale Nalumango, who is China to attend the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met on Tuesday with Vice President of Zambia Mutale Nalumango in Zhejiang Province.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Zambia are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners with traditional friendship, adding that the two sides have set a good example of China-Africa cooperation and solid coordination among Global South countries.

China is willing to work with Zambia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, deepen cooperation on infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and other fields, to advance China-Zambia relations to a higher level.

Mutale Nalumango, who is here for the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, said that the friendship between Zambia and China has endured over time and has gained renewed vigor. Zambia appreciates China's valuable support for Zambia's development and is willing to comprehensively deepen cooperation with China and promote better development of Zambia-China and Africa-China relations.

The 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit is scheduled to be held from Nov. 19 to 22 in the water-town of Wuzhen, located in east China's Zhejiang Province.

