Chinese VP meets speaker of Zambia's National Assembly

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Speaker of Zambia's National Assembly Nelly Mutti in Beijing on Thursday.

Han said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of two heads of state, China and Zambia have continuously deepened political mutual trust and achieved tangible results in practical cooperation.

Noting that the two presidents exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties on Oct. 29, Han said China is ready to work with Zambia to follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit held in Beijing.

He also called for boosting cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure construction, medical and health care and other areas, enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries, and working to build an even closer China-Zambia community with a shared future.

The friendship between Zambia and China is strong, Mutti said, adding that Zambia adheres to the one-China principle, appreciates China's long-term valuable support and is willing to continuously push for greater development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides.

