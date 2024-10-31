China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Zambia's National Assembly

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Speaker of Zambia's National Assembly Nelly Mutti in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is ready to work with Zambia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to closely forge synergy between high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and Zambia's eighth national development plan, deepen the traditional friendship and all-round practical cooperation, and work together to build an even closer China-Zambia community with a shared future.

Noting that the exchange and cooperation between the legislative bodies of China and Zambia is an important part of the friendly relations between the two countries, Zhao said the NPC of China is willing to work with Zambia's National Assembly to continuously strengthen exchanges at various levels and in various fields.

Zhao called on both sides to continue to deepen political mutual trust, firmly support each other, and further build the political foundation of bilateral relations. He thanked Zambia for its firm support to China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns.

Based on the functions and responsibilities of the legislative body, the two sides should promote the promulgation and revision of relevant legal documents to provide legal guarantees for practical cooperation, Zhao said.

Zhao also called on the two sides to actively promote international cooperation, step up coordination in multilateral mechanisms, strengthen communication and coordination on international multilateral institutional reforms, tackling climate change and other issues, and work together to practice true multilateralism.

The two sides should jointly implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, advance relevant work in a solid and steady manner, and ensure early harvests, Zhao added.

Noting that China is a good and trustworthy partner, Mutti expressed the willingness to deepen cooperation in various fields. She said the National Assembly of Zambia is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the NPC of China on multilateral occasions, and play an active role in promoting the in-depth development of Zambia-China relations.

