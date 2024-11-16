Japan's position on Taiwan question remains unchanged based on Japan-China joint communique in 1972: Japanese PM

Xinhua) 10:48, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan's position on the Taiwan question, based on the Japan-China joint communique in 1972, remains unchanged, said Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday.

Ishiba made the remarks in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

