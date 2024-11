China, Japan should manage differences in constructive manner and maintain political foundation of bilateral relations -- Xi

Xinhua) 10:33, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Japan should manage differences in a constructive manner and maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)