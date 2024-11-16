Xi says China ready to join Japan for constructive, stable relationship

Xinhua) 08:39, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China is ready to work with Japan to strive to build a constructive and stable relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

He noted that Ishiba said after taking office that he will comprehensively advance the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples, which Xi appreciates.

Xi said he is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the Japanese prime minister to jointly push China-Japan relations along the right track and make steady and long-term progress.

Xi also said that presently the international and regional situation witnesses turmoil and transformation, and that China-Japan relations are at a critical stage of improvement and development.

China and Japan are close neighbors and important countries in Asia and the world, Xi said, adding that bilateral relations bears significance beyond bilateral dimension.

The Chinese side, Xi said, is ready to work with Japan in accordance with the principles and directions set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, adhere to the important consensus that China and Japan are cooperative partners rather than threats to each other, make joint efforts to comprehensively advance the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit, and strive to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)