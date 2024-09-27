China warns Japan against "bringing a wolf into the house"

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday urged Japan not to align with U.S. plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, citing regional security risks.

The warning was delivered by Zhang Xiaogang, the ministry spokesperson, during a regular press conference.

When asked about recent reports that the U.S. army secretary had discussed the deployment of a multi-domain task force with Japan's defense minister, Zhang expressed serious concerns. Analysts have suggested that this may involve the installation of the "Typhon" intermediate-range missile system in Japan.

Zhang cautioned that such a deployment would exacerbate the trend toward an arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, posing a severe threat to regional security and disrupting global strategic balance and stability.

Voicing China's firm opposition, Zhang said, "The Asia-Pacific needs peace and prosperity, not confrontation and conflict."

He urged the U.S. to halt actions that heighten tensions and warned Japan not to "bring a wolf into the house" by accommodating U.S. military plans. "Otherwise, Japan will be placing itself in a dangerous position," Zhang noted.

The spokesperson said that China would respond firmly and resolvedly, based on how the situation develops, and in accordance with its own needs.

