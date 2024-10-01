Shigeru Ishiba officially elected Japanese prime minister

Xinhua) 14:42, October 01, 2024

Lawmakers attend a session at the House of Representatives of the National Diet in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. Shigeru Ishiba was elected Japanese Prime Minister by House of Representatives on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Shigeru Ishiba, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially elected the country's prime minister on Tuesday after winning a majority of votes in both houses of parliament.

He replaces Fumio Kishida, who resigned with his cabinet on Tuesday morning amid mounting criticism over the ruling party's slush fund scandal and diving public approval ratings.

