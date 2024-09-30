Japan's incoming PM Ishiba plans to call general election on Oct. 27

Xinhua) 16:33, September 30, 2024

TOKYO, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday he plans to call a general election on Oct. 27 as he prepares to take office.

The lower house of the parliament will be dissolved on Oct. 9, Ishiba told reporters, emphasizing the importance of obtaining the public's mandate as soon as possible.

The 67-year-old former defense minister narrowly defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi in a run-off on Friday to lead the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

As the LDP-led coalition constitutes a majority in both chambers of the parliament in Japan, Ishiba, as the new party chief, is set to be elected prime minister in an extraordinary Diet session on Tuesday to succeed Fumio Kishida.

In Japan, a new prime minister often calls a snap election to dissolve the lower house at an early date to capitalize on a high approval rating to seek a public mandate and pursue his political agenda.

At a press conference following his win on Friday, Ishiba has vowed to give his "full effort" to rebuild trust and unity within the LDP, calling for a party that is humble, fair, and transparent, where rules are followed, and the public can hold leaders accountable.

