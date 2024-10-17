Japan PM Ishiba sends offering to notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Xinhua) 13:37, October 17, 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of the country's past brutal militarism, on the occasion of its autumn festival.

Ishiba sent the ceremonial tree, called "masakaki," on the first day of the three-day ceremony at the war-linked shrine located in central Tokyo's Chiyoda district.

This is the first time that Ishiba made such an offering since taking office on Oct. 1. He is unlikely to visit the shrine during the festival, local media cited sources close to him.

The Yasukuni Shrine honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II, including Hideki Tojo. It has long been a source of diplomatic friction for Japan and its neighbors.

For a long time, some Japanese politicians and members of parliament have insisted on visiting the shrine, which has been strongly opposed by many peace-loving people at home and abroad.

