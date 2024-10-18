Japanese civic groups protest against Japan-U.S. joint drills

Xinhua) 13:42, October 18, 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Multiple civic groups across Japan have submitted protest letters and joint petitions to local governments, opposing the joint military exercises planned between Japan and the United States, local media reported.

Japan and the United States are set to conduct joint military exercises from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 at various airports and ports across Japan, involving approximately 45,000 participants, Kyodo News has reported.

On Thursday, 35 civic groups submitted a joint petition to the Kitakyushu city government, urging them to cancel the planned use of Kitakyushu Airport for the drills and expressing strong opposition to the militarization of the airport.

Around 20 civic groups issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling for the cancellation of the drills on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture.

Civic group representative Hiroyuki Teruya stated, "We cannot allow them to conduct exercises in Okinawa every year." The groups plan to submit their signed protest to the related authorities.

